Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 6th (ACCO, ACLS, CARS, MITEY, PRU, QTS, RAPT, REKR, REXR, RPAY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 6th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.