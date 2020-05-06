Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 6th (CGIX, CRNX, CRVS, CURO, CYCC, DBD, DNN, DOCU, EVBG, KWR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 6th:

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Cancer Genetics Inc alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.