Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $21.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.62.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

HUM traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.99. 735,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $392.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.08.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $477,049,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Humana by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

