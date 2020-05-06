Reviewing Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) & The Competition

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Galera Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galera Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Galera Therapeutics Competitors 6483 17801 34580 1381 2.51

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.59%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A -$51.93 million -0.71 Galera Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $267.76 million 0.55

Galera Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics. Galera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics Competitors -2,717.75% -223.06% -31.51%

Summary

Galera Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis. It is also involved in developing GC4711, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic and lung cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

