Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 4,809 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,096,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 834,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

VZ stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

