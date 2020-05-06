Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 180,382 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of D. R. Horton worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,050,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 29.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 22.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 58.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.