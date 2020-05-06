Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,455 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of W W Grainger worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $279.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.24. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

