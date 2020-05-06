Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 916.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $768.21 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $560.35.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

