Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Service Co. International worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 300,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

SCI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $4,423,004.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,775.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

