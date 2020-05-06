Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 22,290 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.30.

REGN stock opened at $574.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $581.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

