Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Copart worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,836,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.