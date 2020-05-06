Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $19,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

