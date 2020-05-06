Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1,732.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,317 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of ResMed worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,802,506. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

