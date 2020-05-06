Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.82 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 160,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

