Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.34 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 98,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of RF opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

