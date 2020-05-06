Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.81 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of Globe Life worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $505,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $16,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

