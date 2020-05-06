Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.59 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,355 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.