Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.33% of Whirlpool worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 7,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $10,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

