Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

SYK stock opened at $187.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

