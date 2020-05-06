Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.59% of Axos Financial worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

