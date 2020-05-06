Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $870.23 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $727.81 and its 200 day moving average is $796.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,698 shares of company stock valued at $389,965,249. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

