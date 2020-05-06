Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,760 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.