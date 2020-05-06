Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 451,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

