Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 14,444 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

