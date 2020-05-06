Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,054 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Cerner worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

