Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 79,447 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

