Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 258.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.61% of Helen of Troy worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

