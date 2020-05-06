Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498,163 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $288,072.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $921,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,367 shares of company stock worth $13,338,752 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

VRTX stock opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.