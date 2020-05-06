Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,827 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 176,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

