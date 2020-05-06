Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.