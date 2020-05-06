Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 273 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Chemed worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

CHE stock opened at $425.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.17. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $324.31 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.