Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 51,725 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,725 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

