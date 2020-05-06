Robert W. Baird Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $74.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 939,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,394. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in Catalent by 294.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 141,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 105,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its holdings in Catalent by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 5,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,125,000 after purchasing an additional 524,225 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $0. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Finally, GW&K Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 1,504,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.