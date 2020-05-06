Robert W. Baird Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $60.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 257,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,491. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $16,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after buying an additional 708,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management now owns 36,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

