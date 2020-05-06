Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $95,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,689,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.96. 90,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,567. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.29. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.