Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

ROST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,165. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

