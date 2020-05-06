Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 117,063 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Ross Stores stock opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

