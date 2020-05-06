Roth Capital Trims Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Target Price to $52.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 519,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,848. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 990,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,599,000 after purchasing an additional 280,120 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Proficio Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19,418.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 17,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

