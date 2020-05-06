Roxgold (ROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

Roxgold (TSE:ROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$79.47 million during the quarter.

