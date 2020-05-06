Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target to $12.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 303,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.29. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

