Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of KLA worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,101,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.76. 195,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $163.23. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

