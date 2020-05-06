Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 14,049 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of CDW worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 750,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

