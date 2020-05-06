Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 9,542 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 528,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Shares of SWKS traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. 1,794,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

