Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 200,769 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 838,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 248,411 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

