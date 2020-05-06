Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $25.17 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.