Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 160,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

