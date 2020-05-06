Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in L3Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.26. 733,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,033. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average of $200.80.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

