Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,026 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,957,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,950. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $177.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

