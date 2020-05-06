Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 11.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4,124.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 220.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,092. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

