Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,921 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,027. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

